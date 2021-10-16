Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL opened at $100.07 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $100.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.11.

