Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK remained flat at $$78.33 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,866,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

