Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Reduces Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.74. The company had a trading volume of 710,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,067. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.36.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

