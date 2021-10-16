Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,267 CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 102,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 266,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,598 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Bank of America cut CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Shares of GIB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 78,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,239. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $93.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. Analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

