Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Purchases 490 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,012,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

