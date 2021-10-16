Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.25. 1,543,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,344. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

