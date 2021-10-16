Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Buys 1,660 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 67,578 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. 4,327,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,235,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

