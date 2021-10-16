Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Boosts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,301. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.80 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

