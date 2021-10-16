Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.84. 985,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,591. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.59. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

