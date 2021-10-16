Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Down 39.7% in September

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $31.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,973 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 2.67% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

