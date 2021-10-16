Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,475 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Golden Arrow Merger were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 141,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,005,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $151,000.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

NASDAQ GAMCU opened at $9.88 on Friday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.