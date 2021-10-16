Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,118 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Globis Acquisition were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAQ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth $499,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Globis Acquisition by 76.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,487,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAQ opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

