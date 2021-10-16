Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,142 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtuoso Acquisition were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,170,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of VOSOU stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

