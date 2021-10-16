Glazer Capital LLC Buys Shares of 220,502 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 220,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

