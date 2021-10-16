Glazer Capital LLC Buys Shares of 153,542 Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 153,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Iron Spark I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISAA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth about $3,464,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth about $1,497,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Spark I stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Iron Spark I Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

