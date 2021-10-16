Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Glaukos by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $279,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Glaukos by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

