Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1253 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -833.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Commercial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

