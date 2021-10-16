GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Purchased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFL. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,949 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in GFL Environmental by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after acquiring an additional 284,384 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFL. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

GFL stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 512,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,291. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

