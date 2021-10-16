Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNGBY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, July 19th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Get Getinge alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.88. Getinge has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $782.47 million during the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Getinge will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.