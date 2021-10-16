Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €86.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €86.20 ($101.41) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.31 ($115.66).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €80.00 ($94.12) on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €77.10 ($90.71) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 27.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of €86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €88.97.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

