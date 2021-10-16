Geoffrey Richard Carter Acquires 5,210 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899 ($12,933.11).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 74 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($194.33).

On Friday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 69 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($196.52).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 66 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($196.60).

On Thursday, July 29th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 10,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25).

SBRE opened at GBX 196.24 ($2.56) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 243.37. The company has a market cap of £490.59 million and a P/E ratio of 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.79).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBRE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Agricole dropped their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

