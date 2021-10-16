Geoffrey M. Price Sells 27,500 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $1,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Geoffrey M. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $2,654,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Oak Street Health by 43.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

