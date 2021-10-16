Geode Capital Management LLC Has $123.60 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $123,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.69 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.77 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.60.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

