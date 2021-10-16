Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,304,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $116,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,024 shares of company stock worth $4,026,813. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $97.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

