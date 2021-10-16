Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,347 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Aspen Technology worth $120,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,585,000 after acquiring an additional 445,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,808,000 after acquiring an additional 286,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $163.51 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.33 and its 200 day moving average is $139.23. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZPN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

