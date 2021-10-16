Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $127.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.10. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.