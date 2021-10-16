General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.53.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $104.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.14. General Electric has a 12-month low of $55.48 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 107.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

