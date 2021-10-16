General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 75.3% in September

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of GAM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. General American Investors has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $45.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

