Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Down 64.6% in September

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the September 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

GENGF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.76. 82,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,883. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

