GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €38.06 ($44.78).

G1A has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

G1A stock traded up €0.56 ($0.66) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €40.53 ($47.68). 245,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.07. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €41.31 ($48.60). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

