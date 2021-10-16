Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 593,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $38,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 21.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 5,859.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INDT traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 71,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,053. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $516.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.93.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

