Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 24,200 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $31,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $140,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 434,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,126. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

