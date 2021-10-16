Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $25.40 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.34% of Chemed worth $25,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 13.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,662,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 923.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHE traded up $12.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $430.12. The stock had a trading volume of 94,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,799. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

