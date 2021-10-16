Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $23.90 Million Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 815,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,535 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $23,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after acquiring an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 774,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,694. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHC. Barclays cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

