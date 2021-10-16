Gabelli Funds LLC Has $44.39 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $44,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,797 shares of company stock worth $5,391,814. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.20. The stock had a trading volume of 379,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,417. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

