Gabelli Funds LLC Has $27.21 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $27,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.95. 2,149,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,859. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

