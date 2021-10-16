Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 257,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 234,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 65,009 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 158,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 108,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.56. 4,453,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,384. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average of $137.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

