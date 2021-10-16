Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $39,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.93. 15,991,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,241. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

