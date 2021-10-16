GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Reduces Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. 219,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.14%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 5,000 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

