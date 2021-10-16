GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.15% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIII. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $9,837,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $6,856,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $5,686,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $5,036,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $4,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

IIII remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,233. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

