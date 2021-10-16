GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 139,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,686,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RAVN traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 238,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,599. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RAVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raven Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

