GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $202,000 Investment in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 143,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

DouYu International stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,516. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.90. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

