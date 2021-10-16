GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $505,000 in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.05% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,599,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LOPP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566. Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11.

