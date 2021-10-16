GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 37,238 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,354 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.33% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMBC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 627.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 35,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,555. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 24.67%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.