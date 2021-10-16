FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter.

FVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.