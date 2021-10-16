FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.72.

Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.30.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$286.56 million for the quarter.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

