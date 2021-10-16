FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

HTA opened at $33.46 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.02%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

