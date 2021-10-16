FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

PNFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $99.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 73,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

