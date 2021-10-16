Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FJTNY opened at $5.21 on Friday. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.
Fuji Media Company Profile
Read More: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.