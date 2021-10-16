Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,162. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.